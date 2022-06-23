Lpwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 187,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $114.99 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

