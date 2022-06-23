Man Group (LON:EMG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $222.38

Shares of Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.38 ($2.72) and traded as high as GBX 245.20 ($3.00). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 244.60 ($3.00), with a volume of 3,018,805 shares trading hands.

EMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.67) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 285.33 ($3.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 241.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 222.38. The firm has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.93.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

