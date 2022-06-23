Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

MNDT stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. Mandiant has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The company had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $508,981.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Mandiant by 712.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,072,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mandiant in the first quarter worth approximately $82,739,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

