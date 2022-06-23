MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.07% of MarineMax worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 121.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,212,000 after acquiring an additional 34,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.67. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZO. B. Riley lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

