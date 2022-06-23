Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,211,000 after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000,000 after purchasing an additional 289,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $150.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.51 and a twelve month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. MKM Partners raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

