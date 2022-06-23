Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,284,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.90.

MMC stock opened at $150.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.51 and a 52 week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

