Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 563 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 11.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,834 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $253.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

