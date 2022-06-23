Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.76

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $3.96. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 44,078 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMLP shares. TheStreet upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $148.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 2.29.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 0.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,871,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,204,206.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,983 shares of company stock worth $81,426. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $140,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81,113 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

