Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 814 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $962,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 968.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 61,387 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Atmos Energy by 54.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 265,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 93,959 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $105.66 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

