Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 308 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 658,114 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,017,000 after acquiring an additional 320,770 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,010,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 239,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 998,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.94%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

