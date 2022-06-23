Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

