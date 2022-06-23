Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 75,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.11.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $187.67 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.10 and a 200 day moving average of $208.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.