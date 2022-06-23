Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after buying an additional 842,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,623,000 after buying an additional 822,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,213,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,841,000 after buying an additional 186,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.75 and a 200-day moving average of $188.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.88%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.