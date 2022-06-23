Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 1,571 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of GLW opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.96. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

