Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 571 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $320,895,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $109,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,150,000 after purchasing an additional 808,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $1,293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.21, for a total transaction of $2,544,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 447,842 shares of company stock worth $43,046,717. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -53.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.