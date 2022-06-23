Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,116 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.08.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $126.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.