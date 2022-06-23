Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB stock opened at $66.93 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.