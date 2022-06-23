Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 783 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,737 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $276.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

