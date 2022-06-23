Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,856,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 993,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 192,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $36.06 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.