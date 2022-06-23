Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000.

In other news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,992.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

