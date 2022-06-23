Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 1,057 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.4% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $63,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $108.95 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

