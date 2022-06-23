Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $241.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

