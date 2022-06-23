Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 15,181 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.06.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

