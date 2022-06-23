Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 397 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

Shares of CME opened at $208.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

