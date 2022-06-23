Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 709 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,364,000 after acquiring an additional 924,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after buying an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $137.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.37 and a 200 day moving average of $131.54. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The firm has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.