Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $316.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $307.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

