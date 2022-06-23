McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Boosted by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $311.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.58. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.61 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

