Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Oppenheimer

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:MDNA opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 529.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 66,665 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 109,550 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,299,300 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

