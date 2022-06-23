MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.28. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 62.40% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

