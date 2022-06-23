Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLSPF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 162 ($1.98) to GBX 156 ($1.91) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 215 ($2.63) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:MLSPF opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Melrose Industries has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.