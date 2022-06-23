MetLife (NYSE:MET) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. MetLife has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.