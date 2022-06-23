MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 99,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

