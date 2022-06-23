Micron Technology (MU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 30th. Analysts expect Micron Technology to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Micron Technology has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $2.360-$2.560 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $2.36-$2.56 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

