Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,582 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 8.1% of First Community Trust NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $253.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

