Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $169,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $253.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

