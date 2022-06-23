Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.4% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $253.13 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.49 and its 200-day moving average is $293.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

