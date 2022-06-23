Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

MSFT opened at $253.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.49 and a 200-day moving average of $293.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

