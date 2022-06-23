Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $253.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

