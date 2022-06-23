Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,447 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.7% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $253.13 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

