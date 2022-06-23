Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Trimmed by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,398 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $253.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

