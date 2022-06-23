Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,799 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.6% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $253.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.