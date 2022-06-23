Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.82.

MAA opened at $166.11 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $158.85 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.89. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

