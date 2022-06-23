Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Lifted by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 341.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $260.55 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.32 and a 1 year high of $350.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.42.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

