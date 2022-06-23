Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

