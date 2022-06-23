Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,059,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $227.50 to $209.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

