MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.