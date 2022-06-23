MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.17.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $56.55.
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
