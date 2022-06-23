MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTY shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

TSE MTY opened at C$48.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.15. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$45.20 and a 52-week high of C$72.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$140.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 2.9000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.11%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

