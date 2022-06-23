Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.28

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.28 and traded as high as $21.91. Myers Industries shares last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 241,138 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $793.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.21 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 44,398 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,447,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

