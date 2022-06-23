N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 558 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.54.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

