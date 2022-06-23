N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 35,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 20.7% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.